Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal: I had the intention of being an action hero

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film "Force" in 2011. 

Vidyut Jammwal: I had the intention of being an action hero
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is happy with whatever he has achieved in his career so far and adds that he had the intention of being an action hero since the start.

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film "Force" in 2011. He was later seen in high-octane actioners like the "Commando" franchise and "Junglee".

So how does he look back at his journey in the world of Hindi cinema? "My first movie was in 2011. I live in the moment. Neither do I look back nor am I looking at the future. I am happy. I am in the moment. I have always been like this. But where I come from -- my father is an Army officer and I am a middle-class boy -- people think I have achieved a lot. So, I feel proud when my family, friends and childhood best friends enjoy my stardom," Vidyut told IANS.

The actor, who is now gearing up for his next "Khuda Haafiz", feels he has done good for himself in these nine years.

"I think I have done very well for myself. I had the intention of being an action hero and off being a villain. So it's been a great journey. God has been kind," he added.

 

