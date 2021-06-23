Vidyut Jammwal signs Hollywood talent agency that manages Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has signed up with the reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, known to represent international action heroes such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren.

Vidyut will be represented by Christine and Mark Holder.

"I'm excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood," Vidyut said, of his new association.

Vidyut has been interacting with several global action heroes over the past year, courtesy his chat segment "X-Rayed By Vidyut". The actor has also been promoting the Indian martial art form of Kalaripayattu.

The actor has made his mark in Bollywood as an action star with his roles in the "Commando" series, "Khuda Haafiz", "Junglee" and "Force". His upcoming films are "Sanak" and "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II".