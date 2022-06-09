Vignesh Shivan treats wife-to-be Nayanthara with local delicacies: Video

New Delhi: An adorable video of filmmaker Vignesh Shivan treating his wife-to-be actress Nayanthara to local delicacies went viral online on Wednesday. The couple is all set to become man and wife on Thursday. Their wedding will take place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. It will be attended by close friends and family. The lovebirds have always been vocal about their love for each other. They often share photos and videos with each other on social media.

A few days ago, Vignesh shared a cute video in which he can be seen feeding his Nayanthara local delicacies. Sharing the reel he wrote, “Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite sea food restaurant the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people.”

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Vignesh shared photos with Nayanthara and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around! Its love! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved.”

The filmmaker officially confirmed his wedding date on June 7, two days ahead of the festivities. As per a report in India Today, the director said, "We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram."

The couple will tie the knot today morning and would later through a reception. It is being speculated that they have sold their wedding video rights to OTT giant Netflix.