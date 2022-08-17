New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday seeks blessings from her co-star Vijay Deverakonda`s mother at his residence in Hyderabad ahead of the release of her upcoming sports action film `Liger`. Taking to Instagram, the `Khaali Peeli` actor dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, "Blessings from Vijay`s amma @deverakonda and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for #Liger #Thankful #Grateful #Blessed thank you auntyyyyy."



In the first picture, the `Liger` couple could be seen sitting on the sofa with joined hands, smiling faces and red shawls on their shoulders. In the picture, a group of priests could be seen standing in front of Vijay and Ananya along with the `Arjun Reddy` actor`s mother in a green saree.In the second picture, the `Pati Patni aur Who` actor can be seen in a happy mood, as Vijay`s mother ties a band to her hand as a sign of blessing. In the last picture, Ananya shows the bands that Vijay`s mother tied to her and the `Dear Comerade` actor`s hand.



Vijay also shared the post on his Instagram stories, which he captioned, "This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like god`s blessing! But mummy feels we needed his protection :) as Pooja and sacred bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour #Liger."



Both Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film `Liger` which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, `Akdi Pakdi,` `Waat Laga Denge,` and `Aafat,` which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay`s debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya`s first multi-lingual film.Apart from `Liger`, Ananya will be also seen in `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.



Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film `Khushi` alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.