Vijay Varma calls Mira Nair ''mother of filmmakers''

Mumbai: "Gully Boy" fame actor Vijay Varma, who will be seen in Mira Nair`s series "A Suitable Boy", seems to be in awe of the director, whom he calls the "mother of filmmakers".

"Working with Zoya Akhtar for `Gully Boy` has been joyous and liberating. She`s so thorough with her prep that you have all the luxury to enjoy the scene fully because everything else is taken care of... And Mira is a mentor to Zoya, so I am imagining this to be a meeting with the mother of filmmakers," Vijay said.

In the Indian-American filmmaker`s series, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth`s much acclaimed novel with the same name, Vijay will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher.

"I was over the moon just to get a chance to be in a room with her (Mira Nair) and read the lines for her. She is vibrant, wide-eyed and inclusive. I`m looking forward to learn a great deal by seeing her work on this elaborate tale. I have always been a huge fan of her work. It started with `Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love`, which I sneaked away and watched alone in a dingy theatre in Hyderabad, scared about getting caught by an acquaintance or family member -- although that would have made a great story. Then `Monsoon Wedding` left an impact. But it was `The Namesake` that affected me the most subliminally. It`s in the list of my top 10 films in the world," Vijay added.