Vijay Varma Highlights 'Chameleon-Like Shirts Inspired His Character In Dahaad

New Delhi: Vijay Varma is on roll. The actor is currently savouring the success of his most recent, Reema Kagti-directed show, 'Dahaad'. This role has given him a massive response from the worldwide audience that has validated his portrayal of Anand as a true chameleon on screen. The versatile actor took to Instagram, displaying the outfits he wore in the show 'Dahaad', also explaining how the outfits help him getting into the subtle indentities of character Anand comfortably. He also thanked his team, for helping him build the character of Anand.

Posting a series of pictures of his outfits from Dahaad, he captioned, “Anand with his Chameleon shirts Wardrobe helps in creating new charterers and I can’t thank @smriti.schauhan and her team for helping me creating several subtle identities of Anand. Big love #Dahaad @primevideoin @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial."

The Instagram post by the actor got massive response from the audience who filled his timeline with comment and love. A follower of the actor commented, "Superb performance.. loved it , you were amazing”, while another user responded, “ phaad ki rakhdhi bhai appne series may. Love your performance," while an ardent follower commented, 'Loved every bit of your character in the series'.

Vijay Varma is currently the most exciting actor right now. With his range of diverse performances he has gained the trust of the audiences who watch the content only for his screen presence and believes that if Vijay is there in the film or show it guarantees a must watch. The actor also made a impressive appearance at IIFA and Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on work front the actor has some interesting projects in his pipeline, he will be next seen in 'Devotion Of Suspect X' and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.