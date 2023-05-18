Vijay Varma Reveals Designers Refused To Style Him At His Cannes Debut In 2013

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is quite popular for his acting skills and great screen presence. His performance in films like ‘Darlings’ has been quite appreciated. The actor also made his second appearance at Cannes Film Festival this year. However, recently the actor opened up on how he was ignored by the designers back when he made his first appearance.

However, the designers refused to style him for the event as they did not recognise him and he was not a popular actor back then. During an interaction with Film Companion, the actor said, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?' And they said, ‘Who's Vijay Varma? We don't want to dress anybody.”

“So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That's how I went. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from," he said. Further adding, he said, “I didn't know any of it. Really. It was stupid of me... naive of me to ask. And, it was equally understandable why it didn't come through."

After his pathbreaking performance in ‘Darlings’, the actor was recently seen in the web series ‘Dahaad’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The star will be next seen in Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.