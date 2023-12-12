New Delhi: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among Bollywood's most adored couples. They have not confirmed their relationship but have not even denied it. The two are often snapped together at lunches, dinners, and events and fans love their chemistry. Last night, both were seen gracing the wedding reception of newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. The duo twinned in black and fans are going gaga over them.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai last night. The two actors invited their friends from the film industry to join them on the happy occasion. Many celebrities from Bollywood were seen at the party including Imtiaz Ali, Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowarikar, and Rasika Dugal, among others. Tamannaah chose a floral black saree for the occasion, which she paired with big danglers. Vijay on the other hand, opted for a simple black suit. The couple walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet and made heads turn.

Also, Vijay was seen waiting for his ladylove whilst she was getting clicked by the paps and the video has gone viral. Fans have flooded the comment sections of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis. One fan wrote, "No one thought this pair will be that hot," "Dono Ka Mamla Fitt Hai Boss," added another one.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei wedding on November 29 in Imphal. Their wedding looked straight out of a dream. It was on December 11 that the couple hosted their reception for their friends from the industry.

The rumours of the two dating started a few months ago and fans love and adore their jodi. Although they haven't spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two worked together in 'Lust Stories 2'.

In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. He also gas 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan in Kitty.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Jailer’ and also has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture 'Vedaa'.