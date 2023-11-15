Vijay Varma Wraps Up Dubbing For 'Murder Mubarak', Says 'We Packing Some Mad Energy'

New Delhi: After delivering stellar performances in 2023, Vijay Varmahas now shared an exciting update with his fans and followers on social media. 'Jaane Jaan' actor completed the dubbing for his upcoming film, 'Murder Mubarak,' and took to his social media platform to share the news. In a post that exuded enthusiasm, Varma expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Packing some mad energy in...Murder Mubarak Dubbing done."

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Homi Adajania, 'Murder Mubarak' features a star-studded cast including Vijay Varma in a pivotal role, alongside the talented Sara Ali Khan, the ever-charming Karishma Kapoor, and the versatile Tisca Chopra. The film promises to be an intriguing addition to Bollywood's repertoire, with Adajania known for his unique storytelling and engaging narratives.

The year 2023 has undeniably been a golden period in Vijay Varma's career, marked by a series of successful projects that have garnered both critical acclaim and audience appreciation. His exceptional performances in "Dahaad," "Lust Stories 2," and "Jaane Jaan" have firmly established him as a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.

Actor Vijay Varma is receiving accolades for his performance in the thriller-drama ‘Jaane Jaan’. Recently, he revealed his experience of dancing on-screen for the first time, and, that too, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Vijay Varma took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures of himself with Kareena Kapoor from the film sets.

Not only pictures, but he shared the interesting story behind his dance performance. He wrote, ‘I never danced on-screen before #JaaneJaan. I was always too shy.. I still am. It wasn’t even written in the script! I would have prepared myself in that case. @sujoyghoshofficial broke the news to me on the set and I protested.. But when @kareenakapoorkhan asks you to dance.. you dance. That’s the rule."