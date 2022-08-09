New Delhi: Vijay Sethupathi, an Indian actor, has won the best actor award at the Indo-French International Film Festival for his role in the film 'Maamanithan'.The film received the highest honour by winning the best film category.

The director of the movie, Seenu Ramasamy, took to social media to express his thoughts on it. He wrote, "Congratulations to Vijay Sethupathi for Best Actor and Yuvan Shankar Raja for Best Picture." Thank you, Indo-French International Film Festival."

The movie, which has been travelling around film festivals, was also recently awarded at the prestigious Tokyo Film Awards.

The story follows an auto-rickshaw driver whose world revolves around her daughter. To provide the best education for their daughter, which entails enrolling her in an expensive private school, he strikes a deal with a businessman to assist him in selling his plots to the villagers.

The movie was released after five years of delay on June 24th this year and was written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy. It was produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner.

Vijay Sethupathi, whose name has now become synonymous with great movies and rich film content, has received universal praise for the film. He was last seen in the superhit movie 'Vikram', starring Kamal Hasan, and has a number of projects in line, such as 'Yaadhum oore Yaavarum kelir', 'Mumbaikar', and 'Merry Christmas', among others.