New Delhi: Theatre and cinema veteran Vikram Gokhale's theatrical and cinematic roots can be traced back to his great-grandmother Durgabai Deodhar who was the first Indian female actor to appear on screen in Dadasaheb Phalke's mythological film 'Mohini Bhasmasur.'

His grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale and father Chandrakant Gokhale were also acting luminaries. He says, "I grew up around the magic of theatre and cinema and without Marathi theatre, my journey as an actor would not have been as meaningful. Zee Theatre's Mahamanch Mahotsav is featuring my play 'Sach Kahoon Toh' that is contemporary in its tenor and revisits the classic traditions of a suspense thriller. For me, personally, it was also very exciting to explore the teleplay format and work with young and promising actors."

Sach Kahoon Toh's narrative is woven around the murder of a wealthy unmarried woman Shirin Wadia and the legal battle that ensues. Gokhale plays the seemingly invincible lawyer who decides to defend the prime suspect, Nitin but there is a lot more to the case than is visible at first glance.

"Vijay Kenkre did a wonderful job with the direction and I totally relished the legal twists and turns. This is a very well-written play and quite emblematic of the new wave of theatrical talent that is now creating really engaging content,"says Gokhale.

'Sach Kahoon Toh' also stars Shivani Tanksale, Jaimini Pathak and Sarika Singh and will be aired on Tata Play Theatre.