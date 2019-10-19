Vikramjeet Virk: Privilege to debut in a Karan Johar film

Mumbai: After making his presence felt in the south Indian film industry, actor Vikramjeet Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced "Drive". The actor considers it to be an absolute privilege.

The Netflix Original film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"It is an absolute privilege to debut in a Karan Johar film. His direction and guidance cannot be compared and I feel extremely fortunate to have gotten this opportunity. He has given me a new perspective on acting and helped me challenge myself," Vikramjeet said, hailing the film's producer.

"'Drive' is a compelling story that has everything from action to emotions and with a cast like this one, we are sure it will break all boundaries in the digital film world. Netflix and Dharma together, can I get any luckier?" added the actor.

The action-thriller is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.