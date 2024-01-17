Made A Mark With A Side Role In Ballika Vadhu 15 Years Ago; Deepika, Anushka, Politicians And Businessman Are His Fans Today...

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey is receiving a lot of praise and love for his recent release '12th Fail.' His amazing performance has won millions of hearts and fans are going gaga over his recent movies and series. But, the actor has a journey quite commendable as he started from TV and is now ruling over the box offices worldwide.

Vikrant Massey Personal Life

Vikrant Massey was born to parents Jolly and Aamna and has an older brother, Mohsin. Belonging to a middle-class family, he was born and raised by his parents in Nagbhid, a small town in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The actor is now married to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Verma. The couple tied the knot in February 2022 and their wedding pictures took over the internet.

Vikrant is one of the best actors in Bollywood today, he does not have a filmy background and has made it in the industry on his own with a lot of dedication and hard work.

Vikrant Massey Career

Massey made his acting debut with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and worked in television serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai. The actor was recognised after his stellar performance in 'Balika Vadhu.' He has also been a part many hit Bollywood films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' 'Lootera,' 'Chapaak' among others. Vikrant has worked with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many other big faces of Bollywood.

Vikrant also played an important role in Half-Girlfriend, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, (some reviews said he was the only good thing about the movie). He then raked in critical acclaim for Konkana Sen-Sharma's directorial debut, A Death In The Gunj. His next release of the year was the controversial Lipstick Under My Burkha.

On the web show front, Vikrant Massey featured in series such as Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Made In Heaven, Criminal Justice and Broken But Beautiful - Season 2.

Vikrant Massey 12th Fail

The 2023 film, 12th Fail, marked a significant point in Massey's career. He portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS opposite Medha Shankar. The film follows the life of Manoj, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Vikrant received a lot of love for his amazing performance in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial.