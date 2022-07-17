NewsLifestylePeople
Actor Rahul Khanna, who was last seen in Netflix web-series 'Leila', took the internet by storm by posing almost naked in a new photo. The photo has drawn the attention from his industry friends, including Dia Mirza and Malaika Arora among others. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Former VJ and actor Rahul Khanna is setting fire on social media with his latest pictures. On Sunday (July 17), the 'Bollywood/Hollywood' actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped an almost nude picture of himself, setting the internet on fire. He was seen seated on a sofa on a green sofa wearing nothing but maroon socks and brown leather shoes, and hiding his modesty with a turquoise colored cushion. 

He captioned the jaw-dropping photo saying that he will be revealing something 'big' tomorrow. "So, there's something I've been keeping under wraps—but it's now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal?" he wrote.

 

Many celebrities took to the comments section of Rahul's post and dropped quirky comments. 

Actress Malaika Arora wrote, "Nice Sofa" to which Rahul responded, "Such a good eye".

Neha Dhupia appreciated his socks

Dia Mirza seems to have noticed the couch, saying "Sofa so good."

This is not for the first time Rahul Khanna has broken the Internet with his almost nude picture. Earlier, in 2020, the actor posted a semi-nude bathrobe picture while posing in front of a mirror. "I feel there's a lesson here about being in the right place at the right time (sic)," read his caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Rahul Khanna was last seen in the Netflix web series 'Leila'. Directed by Deepa Mehta, the series also featured Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria. The show was praised by critics, but has also received criticism from Hindu groups for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus.

