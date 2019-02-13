Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra remembers him on his 74th birthday

Mumbai: On the 74th birth anniversary of late actor Vinod Mehra on Wednesday, his son and actor Rohan Vinod Mehra penned a heartfelt post for him. He says his love for storytelling comes from his father.

"Happy Birthday to this great man, wish you could be here today... I love this photograph, clearly my love for storytelling comes from you," Rohan wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photograph of Vinod with veteran actress Rekha from one of their film`s sets.

Vinod made his debut in Hindi cinema as a child artiste in the film "Raagni" in the 1950s. He later gained prominence with his full fledged role in 1971 in the film "Ek Thi Reeta".

Rohan, who made his debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan starrer "Baazaar" in 2018, earlier told IANS: "I have never seen my father. He died when my mother was pregnant. I have just heard about him. It is difficult to say that I miss his presence but I think how it would have been if he would be around me."