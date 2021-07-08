हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vir Chopra

Vir Chopra, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother, dies after battling COVID-19

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Vir Chopra.

Vir Chopra, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra&#039;s elder brother, dies after battling COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother and producer Vir Chopra is no more. Confirming the news of his demise, Vidhu's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Vir Chopra.

"Vinod always said that Vir was his better version nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote." They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing," she added. 

Along with it, she posted a picture of her husband Vidhu with the late Vir Chopra. "Photo taken at the premiere of '3 Idiots'," she added.

Several social media users condoled the death of Vir Chopra. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "So sorry for your loss."

Reportedly, Vir, who had worked with Vidhu on films like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and '3 Idiots', passed away on July 5 after battling COVID-19.

 

