Viral dance: Malaika Arora flaunts her sassy moves before getting kicked out of frame by sister Amrita Arora!

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora, who is known for her scintillating dance moves, is seen shaking a leg with her younger sister Amrita Arora Ladak in a video that has gone viral on the internet. The new video of Malaika proves that the dance talent runs in the family.

In a new video that she shared on Instagram, Malaika is seen grooving to the song 'Touch It by KiDi' along with Amrita Arora. The two are seen some sassy moves until she is nudged out of the frame by sista Amu.

Along with the video, Malaika Arora wrote in the caption, "Succumbed...Hips don't lie."

Meanwhile, her fans seem to love the dance video of the Arora sisters and dropped fire emojis on it. Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor also reacted to her video and dropped a laughing emoji.

While on the other hand, Malaika is dating Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor for quite some time now. The duo is often spotted together and share loved-up pictures with each other on social media.

Earlier to this, Malaika got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and after spending 19 years of togetherness, they later called it quits in 2017. The couple is co-parenting their child Arhaan.

Recently, Malla's son Arhaan left India for his higher education on August 17. She even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old boy.