Hina Khan

Viral: Hina Khan has an epic reply to ROFL video of her cartwheeling on road for a show

The internet just can't stop watching the video on loop. A Twitter user also wrote to Hina asking "yeh kya kalabaazi hai?"

New Delhi: A video of actress Hina Khan, cartwheeling on the roads, has taken over the internet. It features her in a never-seen-before avatar. She cartwheels and beats up goons in the most hilarious way and the 'Naagin' song plays in the background. The internet just can't stop watching the video on loop. A Twitter user also wrote to Hina asking "yeh kya kalabaazi hai?" (ROFL) to whom, she gave an epic reply.

"I guess the channel got too carried away with the body double hahahahaha. Apparently, I also changed my shoes while jumping around on an empty road..lol. It's superrr funny .. keep'em coming .. I love it," read Hina's reply.

Watch the viral video here. It's way too hilarious.

And, here's how Twitter reacted:

It was shot some three years ago as a promotional video for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', in which Hina participated in 2017. 

Hina Khan is a top-rated star of TV. She headlined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for eight years. After her debut show, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss'. She was also seen in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' some months ago. 

Hina made his Bollywood debut with 'Hacked' earlier this year. She was recently seen in 'Unlock: The Haunted App'.

