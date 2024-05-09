Viral News: Arjun Kapoor And Sonu Sood Extend Support To 10-year-old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls After Father’s Demise

New Delhi: A video recently went viral on social media where a 10-year-old boy named Jaspreet Singh from Delhi was seen selling rolls roadside for a living. The boy took charge of his father's chicken rolls business after his sudden demise. The touching tale gained considerable attention on social media after it was shared by a food vlogger. In response, Arjun Kapoor expressed his willingness to provide funds for the boy’s education.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share his plan to fund Jaspreet and his sister. The boy’s unwavering dedication amidst these challenging times deeply touched him. He also urged his fans to reach out to him if they had information about the boy's whereabouts.

He wrote, “With a smile on his face, he’s facing life ahead and all that will come with it….I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father’s work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister’s education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know.”

Not just Arjun Kapoor, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood also took notice of it and promptly extended his support to the boy. Taking to his X account the actor wrote ‘Let study, will make your business bigger after you grow up’. Sood tweeted the video and promised that he would help the boy to complete his education. The actor also spoke to him over a call and also going to meet him in Delhi.

About The Viral Video Of Delhi Boy

Earlier, food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh posted a video featuring a 10-year-old boy named Jaspreet from Tilak Nagar in West Delhi. In the viral video, Jaspreet is seen preparing chicken-egg rolls and shares that he has been managing the roll stall to provide for his family following his father's sudden demise.

In the video, the boy mentioned his 14-year-old sister and revealed that the siblings live with their uncle in Delhi. Jaspreet also talked about how he learned culinary skills from his father and can prepare various types of rolls at the stall.

In addition, Jaspreet’s hard work and dedication to running his father’s stall drew the attention of viewers across social media.

Check The Video Here :

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a negative character in ‘Singham Again'. Sonu Sood is preparing for the premiere of ‘Fateh’, his directional debut featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.