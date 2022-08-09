NewsLifestylePeople
Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Mumbai: It's been almost eight months since Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pusha: The Rise' created waves, the track was played at a cricket stadium in Florida.

In a recent clip shared by fans, features the attendees of India vs. West Indies fifth T20I match in Florida can be seen grooving to the Telugu track.

This song broke multiple records worldwide as it launched and everyone was left awestruck seeing The Family Man's Raji in such a hot sensual avatar and clearly, it is still the same rage as it was months ago.

As per recent consecutive reports by Ormax, the stunning and talented actress has topped the last 3 featuring the Most Popular Female Star across India, proving that not only does she have an enigmatic charm but also an unparalleled fandom nationwide.

The actress is all set to be seen in big ticket projects like 'Shaakuntalam', 'Yashoda', 'Kushi' and 'Citadel' along with other unannounced projects.

 

