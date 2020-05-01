Viral video: Know about Dheeraj Kumar Sanu, the boy who recorded singing video with Rishi Kapoor in hospital

New Delhi: Hours after the news of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor's demise started spreading across the nation, a two-month-old video of the actor when he was hospitalized in February resurfaced on the internet and went viral.

In the video, Rishi Kapoor can be seen on the hospital bed while a boy who is a medical staff named Dheeraj Kumar Sanu who is singing 'Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha' from his movie 'Deewana' in a melodious voice.

Dheeraj who is 21-year-old works as an assistant in Max Hospital, Saket, and recorded the video when Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital on February 2, 2020. Dheeraj also has a YouTube channel in which he posted the video after he got the opportunity to sing in front of the veteran actor.

Watch it here:

Dheeraj is a 12th class pass out boy and wants to become a singer. After his video with Rishi Kapoor when viral the number of subscribers in his YouTube channel also increased.

The demise of Rishi Kapoor has left the film fraternity, his fans, well-wishers, relatives, and family shattered, who are mourning a huge loss and remembering him through his songs and great work.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am. He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night. His last rites were performed on Thrusday (April 30, 2020) evening at the Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium in Mumbai. His wife Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with other relatives and friends paid a tearful adieu with a heavy heart to the man who brought charm alive to the silver screens.