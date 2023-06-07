topStoriesenglish2618561
Viral Video: Little Girl's Fiery Dance On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' Leaves Onlookers Speechless - Watch

Viral Dance Video: Samantha's dance number from Pushpa continues to win hearts.

Jun 07, 2023

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chartbuster song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa continues to be a rage amongst netizens even after a long time since it's release. We have seen many renditions and remix versions of the track with right from celebs to social media influencers grooving to it. But now a little girl's fiery dance has caugh netizens' fancy.

Almost two years after its release, this video of a young girl is catching the attention of the internet. The girl can be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic dance number ‘Oo Antava’. The video is all things adorable and the girl seems to enjoying every bit of the song. 

When the song was released, Samantha’s sensuous moves and extremely hot looks left everybody surprised and stunned. The song has created a long-lasting effect on the audience and continues to be one of the most recreated songs on the internet. 

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a roll. From topping the Ormax chart every month to working in interesting projects - the actress is leaving no stone unturned to get going. After Family Man 2, the actress was seen in Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. She will now be seen in Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel's Hindi Adaptation with Varun Dhawan. 

 

