NORA FATEHI

Viral Video: Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Shimmery Blue Bralette, Cut-Out Pants - Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Shimmery Blue Bralette, Cut-Out Pants - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's sizzle bomb Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her bold fashion choices. She turns heads no matter what she wears and many of the netizens take fashion inspo from her. Nora performed at an event on New Year's Eve in a super-hot blue outfit and her pictures and videos are going viral. 

Nora stunned in a shimmery blue bralette and cut-out pants. Completing her look with shiny silver makeup and a pair of high heels. The actress looked smokin hot in her shimmery blue outfit. Many pictures and videos are going viral on social media. 

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Hot," "Indian Cardi B," commented another. 

Nora has been ruling hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks. 

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few. 

On the work front, Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. 

