Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra Brutally Trolled For Her Controversial Comment On Indian Cinema

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has a fan following of millions and has achieved a lot in a short span of time. She often makes headlines for her films, statements, and appearances but this time, the reason is different. Pee Cee is getting brutally trolled after an old video of her talking about Indian cinema at the Emmys has resurfaced.

Priyanka made her debut at the Emmys in 2016, where she not only walked the red carpet but also presented an award with Tom Hiddleston. On the red carpet, she was seen speaking about Indian movies with a few international publications when she mentioned that Indian films are all about 'bo*bs and hips.' The video is now going viral on social media and netizens are disturbed.

In the viral video, Priyanka can be seen saying, 'With Indian movies, everything is about hips and bo*bs.' She then went on to show a few moves as well.

Netizens are upset over actress' comment and are brutally trolling her. One commented, 'I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly s**t talks about the Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol.'

Another one added, 'Clearly Priyanka Chopra has no idea about the Indian classical dances that have inspired Bollywood. Sri Devi, Vyjayanthimala, and Aishwarya Rai were taught in Bharatnatyam, Madhuri in Kathak, Meenakshi Sheshadri was trained in Odissi and Kathak along with other dance forms, Alaya F is trained in Kathak too. All these dance forms have contributed to the 'Bollywood dance' genre but of course, Priyanka has to play into the white people’s stereotypes about India. I’ve been noticing this thing about her for a while now. She leaves no chance to drag India into the American media. Bollywood doesn’t have pay parity, Hollywood does. Maybe you should talk to Hollywood actresses out there who are actually fighting for pay parity. I’m not saying Bollywood is fair but she would never address the issues which is plaguing Hollywood unless it has to do with color and she can play the victim card.'

“Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without (international) validation," a third user commented.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been quite busy of late. After two back-to-back releases — Love Again and Prime Video's Citadel — Priyanka next got busy with the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood project, Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Coming back to Bollywood, the actress is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.