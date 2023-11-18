Viral Video: Salman Khan Tries To Kiss Emraan Hashmi Leaving Katrina Kaif Shocked At Tiger 3 Event

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has entered the Rs 300 Crore club within days of release. The film is doing exceptionally well in numbers and fans are in love with the actor's spy avatar. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. On Friday, Salman attended a press event in Mumbai after the film's success with Katrina and Emraan and thanked the audience for showering love on their movie. One of the moments that caught everyone's eye was a humourous attempt of Salman kissing Emraan.

During the event, Salman was heard saying, "Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai Zoya ke sath... (Katrina is there in the film, a little bit of romance should be there)." He then looked at Emraan and added, "Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh yeh toh ho he jata." Salman jokingly kissed Emraan making the crowd burst into laughter.

Released on November 12, Tiger 3 opened at the box office with Rs 44.50 crore. The film not only became the highest Diwali opening for Salman Khan but also his highest opening ever.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.