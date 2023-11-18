trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689384
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Viral Video: Salman Khan Tries To Kiss Emraan Hashmi Leaving Katrina Kaif Shocked At Tiger 3 Event

On Friday, Salman attended a press event in Mumbai after the film's success with Katrina and Emraan and thanked the audience for showering love on their movie. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Salman Khan Tries To Kiss Emraan Hashmi Leaving Katrina Kaif Shocked At Tiger 3 Event Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has entered the Rs 300 Crore club within days of release. The film is doing exceptionally well in numbers and fans are in love with the actor's spy avatar. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. On Friday, Salman attended a press event in Mumbai after the film's success with Katrina and Emraan and thanked the audience for showering love on their movie. One of the moments that caught everyone's eye was a humourous attempt of Salman kissing Emraan. 

During the event, Salman was heard saying, "Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai Zoya ke sath... (Katrina is there in the film, a little bit of romance should be there)." He then looked at Emraan and added, "Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh yeh toh ho he jata." Salman jokingly kissed Emraan making the crowd burst into laughter. 

Released on November 12, Tiger 3 opened at the box office with Rs 44.50 crore. The film not only became the highest Diwali opening for Salman Khan but also his highest opening ever. 

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Shameful scandal' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market