Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan Brutally Trolled For Running Away From Paps At Event, Photographers Shout 'Sara Ji Kya Ho Gaya?'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of her latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Recently, a glitzy affair was organised by the makers to celebrate the triumph of the movie which saw many stars at the success bash in Mumbai. Many celebs including lead pair Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal along with Vaarun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jyoti Saxena and many more graced the event.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was caught by paps on duty but the movie star was seen running away to get into her car, probably because of the rains. A video has gone viral on social media where the shutterbugs want to click her but the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress rushes towards her car. A pap's voice can be heard asking, 'Sara Ji Kya Ho Gaya?'.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame. It has been written by Maitreyi Bajpai and Ramiz Illham Khan. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles. The film has minted over Rs 56.25 crore in India so far.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.