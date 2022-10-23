Viral video: Urfi Javed goes topless and eat laddoos, greets her fans 'Happy Diwali'

NEW DELHI: Urfi Javed is one such personality who always manages to stay in news for her unique clothes and dressing sense. Not just this, the bold actress also keeps shutting down the trolls who question her clothes and style. The actor has stated multiple times that she is unapologetic and unabashed about her life choices.

In the meantime, the actress-model took to social media and wished her fans via social media, but with a twist. In order to convey her Diwali greetings, Urfi, who is known for experimenting with her clothing, went topless and wore only a long skirt.

Urfi is seen covering her modesty with her hand while gorging on a laddoo with her other hand. She complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair loose. The former 'Bigg Boss' OTT contestant wore basic makeup along with a nude lip colour. In order to give the video a Diwali vibe, the actress can be seen posing while lying on a crimson couch with a table lit by earthen diyas.

However, like always netizens had mixed reactions to her post and trolled for dropping her clothes on the occasion of Diwali.

One person wrote, "Hadh hogyi".

Another wrote, "Aree Didi Diwali pe to kuch Acha sa kro."

On Monday, October 17, the actress shared a behind-the-sets video from the song's shoot in which she is seen falling off the swing accidentally and the entire crew rushing towards her for helping her. She penned a hilarious caption for her clip which read, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha!".

The actor captioned her post as, "Happy Diwali everyone !!."

Urfi was recently seen slaying in a music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.' The song has already gotten many views and fans are in love with it.