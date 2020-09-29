Viral video: Urvashi Rautela turns into 'lady Allu Arjun' as she dances in South Indian style - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is a social media sensation. She often hogs the limelight for her posts on Instagram. Recently, Urvashi posted a dance video which will leave your jaws on the floor.

The stunner can be seen grooving in a South style dance on Allu Arjun's song. Take a look:

Urvashi is all set to make her Telugu debut with a film titled 'Black Rose'. It will be a bilingual venture in Telugu and Hindi respectively. The film is being directed by Sampath Nandi.

She has previously worked in Kannada venture 'Mr. Airvata'.

Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She was recently seen in 'Virgin Bhanupriya'.