Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika Raise Up The Glam Quotient At Indian Sports Honours 2023- See Pics

New Delhi: It was indeed a delightful evening for all Virat-Anushka and Ranveer-Deepika fans as they walked the red carpet of Indian Sports Honours 2023. The power couples of Bollywood came together to celebrate the achievements of the best sportspersons of the country.

While Anushka Sharma opted for an off-shoulder gown with diamond earrings, Virat Kohli looked handsome in a dark suit. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. The couple, popularly known as ‘Virushka’ simply raised up the glam quotient for their fans. Anushka also shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and the fans were simply blown away by their looks. “you both look best for each other,” a user commented. “King with His Queen,” another user wrote.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, arrived with her father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone. Ranveer twinned with his father-in-law Prakash Padukone in a black suit while Deepika opted for a simple yet elegant black saree. Hence, it was quite a treat for the fans to see their favourite couples together under one roof. “1st, Virat and anushka,2nd deepveer and now we r waiting for vickat,” a user commented. “My god how can someone hold so much grace,” another user commented.

Apart from them, several other celebrities were present at the event including actors like Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty were also spotted. Cricketer Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra were also there at the event.

While Virat Kohli recently finished the India vs Australia ODI series, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film ‘Chakda Xpress’ in which she plays the role of former pacer Jhulan Goswami. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, recently, went to the Oscars where she announced the performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’. Ranveer Singh was last seen in ‘Cirkus’ which failed to impress fans at the box office.