Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's beachy vacay pic is making netizens go crazy!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are currently chilling in West Indies and it's the beach life which is keeping her happy. Virat is there for the Test match series and accompanying him is the stunning wifey.

The captain of the Indian cricket team decided to share his latest picture with Anushka and it has the perfect postcard landscape. The beachy background and the adorable looking couple has made the picture viral on social media.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

And not just viral, netizens can't stop themselves from gushing over the fact these two look like a match made in heaven. Here are some best reactions by fans:

Well, a few days back, Anushka had shared a breathtaking sunkissed picture, again from the beach looking like a ray of sunshine.

On the work front, Virat is busy with the series while Anushka is yet to announce any project after 'Zero'. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif besides Anushka in a lead role.

 

