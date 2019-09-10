Virat Kohli's doppelganger features in Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor's new teaser-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a new promo featuring Indian Captain Virat Kohli's doppelganger. The video features TikTok app celebrity Gaurav Arora, who is regarded as the 'TikTok Virat Kohli'.

In the snippet shared by Sonam, Gaurav, who looks eerily similar to Kohli, is seen prepping inside the locker room before heading to the pitch to bat. The narrative in the background reveals that the cricketer is going by the new Zoya Factor formula.

Kohli's look-alike flaunts a Zoya Kavach (a pendant featuring Sonam Kapoor in deity's attire), kisses it before he walks out to bat.

Check out the video:

The Sonam Kapoor starrer is based on a book named The Zoya Factor by Anuja Chauhan and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the life of Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team, whom she meets through his job. Southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play the male lead opposite Sonam in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' is all set to hit the screens on September 20.