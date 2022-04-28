New Delhi: After dating each other for a long time, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got married in a desi wedding earlier this year in Chennai. The good-looking couple got engaged in 2020 but their wedding was delayed due to tot the covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The couple had announced their wedding on social media.

Celebrating the couple's union, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held a bash for the newlyweds Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman in Mumbai. Many pictures and videos from the wedding have been floating online and in one of the fun posts, Virat Kohli can be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensational number 'Oo Antava'. Take a look here:

For all those who don't know, Vini Raman is a Tamilian based out of Australia. She is a pharmacist in Melbourne. They tied the knot in a private affair after dating each other for over 5 years reportedly.