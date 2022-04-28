हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's lit dance on Samantha's 'Oo Antava' from Maxwell-Vini's wedding party - Watch

Celebrating the couple's union, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held a bash for the newlyweds Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli&#039;s lit dance on Samantha&#039;s &#039;Oo Antava&#039; from Maxwell-Vini&#039;s wedding party - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After dating each other for a long time, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got married in a desi wedding earlier this year in Chennai. The good-looking couple got engaged in 2020 but their wedding was delayed due to tot the covid-19 pandemic outbreak. 

The couple had announced their wedding on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

Celebrating the couple's union, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held a bash for the newlyweds Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman in Mumbai. Many pictures and videos from the wedding have been floating online and in one of the fun posts, Virat Kohli can be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sensational number 'Oo Antava'. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VINI (@vini.raman)

For all those who don't know, Vini Raman is a Tamilian based out of Australia. She is a pharmacist in Melbourne. They tied the knot in a private affair after dating each other for over 5 years reportedly.

 

 

