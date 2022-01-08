Vishal Dadlani's father dies, COVID positive singer unable to visit family during 'difficult time'

New Delhi: Musician Vishal Dadlani announced on Saturday (January 8), that his father Shri Moti Dadlani passed away due to a gall bladder surgery that went wrong. The singer and composer was extremely sad about his father's untimely demise and wrote a heartfelt note for him.

Unfortunately, since Dadlani is COVID positive, he couldn't be there with his mother during this emotionally difficult time.

In the note that he shared on Instagram, Vishal wrote, "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid."

The singer said that his sister is handling their late father's last rites and supporting their mother.

"I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," he concluded.

On the work front, the singer began his musical journey as part of an electronica/indie-rock band Pentagram in 1994.

He then branched out to Bollywood and worked for films such as 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Bluff Master', and 'Salaam Namaste'.

He has composed hit songs such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Dostana', 'Anjaana Anjaani', 'Bang Bang!' have got catchy, soulful tracks that the audiences still groove to.