Vishnu Kaushal

Vishnu Kaushal reacts on his acting debut with Lionsgate Play’s Feels Like Home, calls it a 'surreal experience'

Debutant Vishnu Kaushal, who is also a popular content creator, will be seen portraying the character of Avinash Arora in Feels Like Home. 

Vishnu Kaushal reacts on his acting debut with Lionsgate Play’s Feels Like Home, calls it a &#039;surreal experience&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Lionsgate Play’s third Indian original, Feels Like Home revolves around four college-going boys who learn to balance everything in their lives. From parties, fights, drama, and all the fun that comes with four boys living together.

Debutant Vishnu Kaushal, who is also a popular content creator, will be seen portraying the character of Avinash Arora - typical average Joe who moves into Banchhod Niwas for two reasons - he’s been kicked out of the hostel, and the second reason is his girlfriend Mahima (Inayat Sood). 

 

In a candid conversation, Vishnu Kaushal, while talking about the show, said, “I think Feels Like Home made me realise the importance of being at the right place at the right time, and how everything in my life beautifully fell into place with Feels Like Home. So, when Sidhanta approached me to play Avinash, I just couldn’t say no as I have always wanted to feel what it’s like to be part of a web series. From the first call I had with Sid, we just clicked so well & the whole crew and their energy was a cherry on top. I’m super grateful they trusted me with this role!”

Vishnu further added, “I think acting is my new-found love as it gave me an opportunity to portray a plethora of emotions within such a short time. The experience of working with Sid and Sahir has been amazing, and their guidance has helped me pull off Avinash with so much conviction. It’s been a surreal experience, and I don’t think I could have asked for better co-actors than Anshuman, Preet, and Mihir, who stood by me and helped me at every step of the way. I enjoyed every moment I have lived as Avi, and I really hope and pray that the audience enjoys the shows as much as we enjoyed shooting for it.”

Vishnu Kaushal starrer Feels Like Home premieres exclusively on Lionsgate Play on June 10, 2022.

