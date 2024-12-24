Vivek Oberoi Talks About Open Marriage Concept & It’s The Need Of An Hour

Mumbai: Vivek Oberoi, who recently celebrated 14 years of marital bliss with wife Priyanka Alwa, opened up about his views on open marriages in a candid interview with MensXP. The actor, known for his straightforward opinions, strongly disapproved of the concept, emphasising the sanctity of exclusivity in relationships.

During the interview, Vivek expressed his confusion and disapproval of the idea. He stated, "I don’t understand the concept of open marriage. I don’t understand the definition of open exclusivity. Either you are exclusive, or you are nothing. There cannot be anything like open exclusivity."

He elaborated on his perspective, sharing a heartfelt sentiment about his wife, "Every morning I wake up, I see her, and I feel love. Every once in a while, I ask myself a question: among all the women in the universe, would I still choose her (Priyanka) if I could choose anybody else in the world? The answer is yes, I would still choose her. So if you can feel that every day, every month, every ten years of your life, it’s more liberating than open marriage."



Earlier this year, Vivek marked his 14th wedding anniversary with Priyanka in a special way. He shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, celebrating their bond and the milestone, "14 years ago, around the agni, I pledged my undying love to my soulmate, my Priyanka. Today, on this auspicious day of Dhanteras, as we move into our beautiful new home with the blessings of our elders, I am filled with gratitude to God."

Before settling down with Priyanka, Vivek Oberoi was in the spotlight for his high-profile relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his public rivalry with Salman Khan. The controversies surrounding that period were widely discussed, but Vivek has since moved on to lead a peaceful family life.