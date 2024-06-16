Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Speaks Out on 'The Kashmir Files', saying, "They were angry because ...."

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri expressed his thoughts on 'The Kashmir Files'. The filmmaker took to his social media handle and shared his thoughts on the portrayal of Kashmir Villains. His latest work, 'The Kashmir Files', stirred significant debate by highlighting the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. Despite facing backlash, his portrayal wasn't just about revealing truths but also about exposing the true identities of the villains in Kashmir.

Addressing the backlash over his depiction of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to share a video. In it, he clarified his portrayal of Indian author Arundhati Roy and writer-professor Nivedita Menon in "The Kashmir Files," presenting their actual speeches and truths on screen. He further wrote in the caption

"The villain in #TheKashmirFiles was based on real people. The left ecosystem wasn’t angry with me because I showed the pain of Kashmiri Hindus. They were angry because I showed the real face of the villains of Kashmir.

Let’s see what happens after #TheDelhiFiles."

Have A Look At The Post:

Furthermore, known for presenting truth on screen, After garnering nationwide acclaim and love it will be intriguing to see what more revelations Vivek Agnihotri will unfold in his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film 'The Delhi Files'.