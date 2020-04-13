हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Wait, stop and watch as Janhvi Kapoor dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Salaam’ in this throwback video

Like always, Janhvi is elegance personified in the video and her dance moves and expressions truly are in sync.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was missing her Kathak classes amid the coronavirus lockdown and hence, she posted a lovely throwback video of herself dancing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Salaam’ song from the film ‘Umrao Jaan’. Like always, Janhvi is elegance personified in the video and her dance moves and expressions truly are in sync. “Missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom, no?” the ‘Dhadak’ actress captioned her post.

Watch the video here. (PS: Forget blinking for two minutes).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no? 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Wow, Janhvi.

This is not for the first time Janhvi, who always keeps up with her dance classes, has mesmerised her fans with her act. Time and again, Janhvi has won hearts with posts her belly dance and Kathak performances.

Recently, she danced to ‘Piya Tose Naina Laage Re', much to the delight of her fans. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When u lose balance so u have to improv an over dramatic end 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, debuted in the film industry in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. She was last seen in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories'. Her next two films are 'RoohiAfza' and 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. She has also signed up for Karan's period drama 'Takht'.

