Wait What! Netizen Catches Uorfi Javed Waitressing At Mumbai Restaurant - Watch

Dressed like other waiters and waitresses at the eatery ahead of Christmas Eve, Javed was seen taking orders and bringing food to the patrons. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Wait What! Netizen Catches Uorfi Javed Waitressing At Mumbai Restaurant - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking video that was leaked online earlier today, Uorfi Javed was seen waiting tables at a suburban resto bar in Mumbai. Dressed like other waiters and waitresses at the eatery ahead of Christmas Eve, Javed was seen taking orders and bringing food to the patrons. 

Witnessed in a waitress outfit, and minimal makeup, some of the patrons recognised her instantly and tried to engage in a conversation with the sensation and fashion icon. Javed, however, didn't pay heed to the attention she was getting and went about her job like a regular day at work. 

An eyewitness reveals, "She was warm and paying attention to what everyone wanted at the tables she was taking care of. She knew her job and didn't bat an eyelid when people recognised her." We tried to contact her rep who refused to comment. There is a joke that everyone in Hollywood has waited tables, but we wonder what let her work at this eatery. 

