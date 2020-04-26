हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamannaah Bhatia

Wait, you have to see how Tamannaah Bhatia aced the Pillow Challenge. It’s breaking the internet

We just cannot take our eyes off Tamannaah Bhatia's Pillow Challenge post. 

Wait, you have to see how Tamannaah Bhatia aced the Pillow Challenge. It’s breaking the internet
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Wait, stop, and see. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off the viral Pillow Challenge like a boss in a Gucci belt and we just cannot take our eyes off her post. She took the challenge on Saturday. Soon after she posted her picture, which sees her sporting a white pillow as a dress with the black Gucci belt, red lipstick and red bellies, the internet went into a meltdown. Tamannaah captioned the post as, “I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!  #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge.”

Take a look:

You look gorgeous, Tamannaah!

The Pillow Challenge has gone crazy viral on social media. Several of the Bollywood and international celebs are loving it and have also posed with the pillow. The challenge requires people to use their pillows as dresses and accessorise them with stylish belts and handbags.

Some days ago, singer Neha Kakkar created a storm after she aced the Pillow Challenge and Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry shared their pictures too.

What do you think about the Pillow Challenge? Tell us in the comments section below.

Tags:
Tamannaah Bhatiapillow challengeviral pillow challenge
