Walker Blanco Confirms His Relationship With Ananya Panday, Drops An Adorable Birthday Post, 'I Love You'

Mumbai: Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday and the actress received several birthday wishes from her friends and family. But one birthday post that grabbed everyone's attention is from her rumoured beau Walker Blanco. The model took to his Instagram and shared an adorable picture of the Call Me Bae actress, and declared that he loves her. And this post is seen as an official announcement of their relationship from Walker's side. The birthday post read by Walker," Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!"

It has been reported that Ananya and Walker declared their relationship at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, and they became talk of the town. In fact Ananya was seen donning 'AW' locket on her chain and many thought it was an informal way to confirm her relationship with Walker.

During her appearance on Karan Johar's show, Ananya was quizzed by Karan that denying her relationships wasn't that a bit last season, she said," I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

Ananya was allegedly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur and they parted ways after three years of dating.