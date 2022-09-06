NewsLifestylePeople
RICHA CHADDHA

Want some deets on Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal wedding? Here's what we know

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

New Delhi: The buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal`s wedding has been going around since the couple started dating.

As per the sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot in September end.

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. Reportedly, the D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020. However, it got postponed due to the pandemic and the couple was planning to tie the knot in March 2022.

Also, the two are also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment in the franchise - 'Fukrey 3.'

Richa ChaddhaAli FazalRicha Ali weddingRicha Ali Fazal WeddingAli Richa wedding

