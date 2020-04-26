'Was giving time for truth to prevail', Kanika Kapoor shares her side of COVID-19 story

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was discharged after her sixth coronavirus report came negative, has released a statement on the news reports doing rounds on social media platforms.

Taking to her official social media accounts, the singer who was tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 20 said, "I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information."

Kanika travelled to Mumbai from the UK on March 9 and then flew to Lucknow, where she attended several public events and high-profile parties. She was criticised heavily for not self-isolating despite testing having a travel history.

The singer in her statement added, "Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents. Every person that I have come in contact with be it in the UK, Mumbai, or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19, in-fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from the UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on March 18) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself."

"I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening setup for domestic flights," added Kanika.

Kanika also wrote, "On March 14 and March 15 I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and March 18 so I requested to be tested. I was tested on March 19 and on March 20 when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days. I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the Reality."

Kanika Kapoor was reportedly the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 in the country.