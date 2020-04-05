Watch: Actresses Neha and Aisha Sharma take the quarantine T-shirt challenge. Yes, that’s a thing too

New Delhi: Actress Aisha Sharma, who starred opposite John Abraham in 2018 film ‘Satyameva Jayate’, has started a new trend amid the coronavirus lockdown and that’s called the quarantine T-shirt challenge. Those who take up the challenge, have to do a headstand and wear a tee placed on the floor. Sharing a video of herself acing the quarantine T-shirt challenge, Aisha wrote, “Let’s have some fun. Here’s my #tshirtchallenge2020. #letsdothis #tshirtchallenge2020 #fitness #stayhome #staysafe #supportsmallbusiness.” She further nominated her actress sister Neha Sharma to take the challenge forward.

Watch the video here.

Neha, too, aced the challenge despite having a broken right wrist. She wrote, “T-shirt challenge. This one is for you Aisha. Since I was very bored decided I could try this out.. I have attempted the T-shirt challenge with a broken right wrist so excuse my little cheat..have fun if you decide you try it. Be safe..#stayhome #staysafe #quarantinetshirtchallenge #quarantinelife.”

Take a look at how Neha performed the challenge.

Neha and Aisha are fitness freaks and have been treating social media to some of their workout posts. These exercises can be easily tried at home.

Neha made her Hindi film debut in 2010 with ‘Crook’. She predominantly stars in South Indian films. Meanwhile, Aisha is one-film-old in the industry.