WATCH: Complaint Filed Against Ranbir Kapoor Over Viral Christmas Video, Actor Had Said...

New Delhi: In the middle of merry times for the Kapoor family, there comes a jolting news news like no other. To mark Christmas celebrations, the Kapoor family had come together. The pictures and videos from their annual Christmas lunch went viral on social media.

In one of the viral videos on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor was lighting an alcohol-doused cake. In the enthusiasm of setting it on fire, Ranbir chanted ‘Jai Mata Di’. Now, as per reports, a complaint has been filed against Ranbir and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

According to a report in PTI, a police complaint was filed by Sanjay Tiwari at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra on Wednesday. The complaint was filed against Ranbir Kapoor and his family members over the viral Christmas video that showed them celebrating Christmas. No First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the case yet.

According to the compainant, the religious sentiments were hurt due to the act of Ranbir Kapoor and his family members. Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint, claimed that in the viral Christmas video, Ranbir is seen pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’. The complaint mentioned that in Hinduism, the fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted 'Jai Mata Di'.

At the late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence, Ranbir Kapoor had gathered with his family members including Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Aadar Jain, his girlfriend Alekha Advani, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and many others.

However, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their kids Taimur and Jeh, gave the annual Christmas lunch a miss. Just before Christmas lunch, Ranbir and Alia gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

The star couple, who have been protective of Raha, have finally posed with her for the paparazzi. Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails.

Several pictures of the 'Brahmastra' couple with their daughter are currently surfacing on social media.