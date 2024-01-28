WATCH:Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit Dazzle At Nick Jonas' Party

New Delhi: Global sensation Nick Jonas and brothers Joe, Kevin Jonas are in B-town sans Priyanka Chopra. Post a dynamic performance at the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Bollywood stars ensured to give a grand gala to Jiju and his brothers. From Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, the party was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

The famous trio attended the star-studded party that was hosted by Priyanka Chopra’s close friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Oozing out summery vibes, Nick arrived at the party in the same floral cotton co-ord set he wore to the event. Accompyning him were his brothers Joe and Kevin who looked uber cool in casuals.

Madhuri Dixit arrived hand-in-hand with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. The iconic actress arrived in a pair of black pants and an embellished black coat. Setting fashion goals as always, Sonam Kapoor creates a bow-beautiful moment with Dior’s black puff-sleeved dress. Her husband Anand Ahuja was by her side. Malaika Arora joined the stars and oozed oomph in her denim shirt and crop top.

The Lollapalooza show is being on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai according to BookMyShow Live, which earlier announced the line-up of artists. The festival features performances by Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and the unique blend of psychedelic and pop music from Caribou.

Performers also include Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast, as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang were among those who performed at the previous edition of Lollapalooza.