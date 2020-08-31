Watch: Disha Patani amuses the internet with her hilarious twist to viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap

New Delhi: The 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap has taken over the internet and how! And, actress Disha Patani also appears to be amused by it. She, however, has added a hilarious twist to the viral rap and her video too has taken over social media by storm.

Disha recently treated her fans to the amusing video that also features her two furry friends. It captures the reaction of her two pets while she enacts and lip-syncs the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap. She looks effortlessly chic in a white top and matching hairband.

The video begins on Disha lip-syncing the dialogues and she soon pans the camera to her pets, who are seen reacting to the actress.

"#RasodeMaiKaunTha," she captioned her post.

The video has garnered millions of likes and several reactions from fans. Even musician Yashraj Mukhate, who has created the rap, couldn't stop himself from commenting on Disha's video. He wrote, "HAHAHAHAH WOWWWW!!!"

The viral rap features a dialogue from TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi (Giaa Manek) and Rashi (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove.