Watch: Little Ananya Panday dances with Shanaya Kapoor and Nirvan Khan to 'It's The Time To Disco' in unseen throwback video

New Delhi: Ananya Panday was born to be a star and her moves were on point even when she was a little girl. Yes, we have proof. We recently chanced upon an old video of Ananya dancing to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' song 'It's The Time To Disco' with her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Nirvan Khan and trust us when we say it's a treat to her fans. The trio, as little kids, mesmerised everyone with their steps at Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wedding festivities in 2006. Ananya and Shanaya were dressed in lehengas while Nirvan wore a pyjama-kurta set.

The video was posted by Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor on Instagram and she thanked Ranbir and Riddhima's aunt Rima Jain for sharing it with her.

Watch the video here:

The post invited ROFL comments from Ananya, Shanaya and Nirvan soon. While Ananya said she was a "mess" back then, Shanaya commented that Nirvaan was the "OG Star", who responded by saying he "hasn't watched the video as he doesn't want to see his moves."

Ananya, daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, debuted as an actress in 2019 with 'Student Of The Year 2'. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' was her last release. She recently won the Filmfare Best Debut Actress award.

Meanwhile, Shanaya, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, has also joined the entertainment industry. She worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. She is also prepping for her debut as an actress. On the other hand, Nirvan, Sohail and Seema Khan's son, studied abroad.