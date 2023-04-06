New Delhi: Salman Khan is one of the top actors in the industry today and his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaa' is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Recently, at a press conference, the actor acted at his unfiltered best. He said that the young ones are very hardworking but his generation of actors will 'tire them out.'

At the press conference for the Filmfare Awards, Salman extensively interacted with the media. He was asked about the competition from the younger generation of actors. Bollywood Bhaijaan stated that the younger actors are hard-working but the five actors of his generation "will tire them out."

Salman Khan said, "Ab five mein kaun hain (who are these five) - Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki (Akshay Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn). We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out."

The 57-year-old actor, without taking any names, further added, "Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to compete with that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so)?"

In terms of work, . He awaits the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the work front, Salman made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' earlier this year. He also has 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.