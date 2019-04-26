We are still looking for equality, safety: Brie Larson

Seoul: Oscar winning-actress Brie Larson fronted Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-led film "Captain Marvel" that crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office earlier this month. She says people, irrespective of the industry that they are part of, are still looking for equality and safety.

Talking about the evils in Hollywood that she would like to stand up against, Larson, also a director, told IANS here: "I think it's kind of the same for every industry right now. From the conversations that I have had... we are still looking for equality and safety for everyone... to feel good, their work is appreciated, their minds and bodies are safe wherever they are."

She shared that playing the superhero with a military background has brought about many changes in her life.

"I just feel like in particular, with the strength training and getting to be Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) for a little bit, I feel like it changed me. It made me carry myself differently, more upright for sure and that has helped me move forward for sure. It was great to be able to share that character with the world and see that power can go through the screen to other people as well," she said.

The "Room" actress does get affected by the characters that she plays on the big screen, and she has "little tricks" to be herself again.

"Whenever I start playing a character, I end up being somebody else for way more hours of the day than I am being myself. So, I usually try to come up with some ritual so that at the end of the day, I am back to myself," she said in a group interview here.

"Whether it's brushing my hair back to the part that I always keep it at or putting on my favourite shirt or eating comfort food... something like that, that kind of brings me back to my centre because it's true if I start working too much and play a character for too long, the only time I am with myself is when I am dreaming which is kind of odd. So, I come up with little tricks like that."

This is also the reason why Larson likes to take "big breaks between movies".

"That's my time to kind of figure out what I want to keep. There are also a lot of things that I am ready to let go of.

"I don't want to think that way or look the world that way anymore but I love it (playing different characters) because it has brought me such empathy for understanding maybe what it's like to be in other people's shoes. I'll never really know what it's like to be in other people's shoes but it has allowed me incredible opportunities to see things from new perspectives."

She has reprised her role as Captain Marvel in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe's film "Avengers: Endgame", which is expected to smash box office records across the globe.