Bhumi Pednekar

We auditioned 200-250 girls, I didn’t get the part so easy: Bhumi Pednekar on her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that the team had auditioned close to 250 girls before they zeroed in on her to play the part because she worked hard towards nailing her auditions!

Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar made her sensational debut with Yash Raj Films’ Dum Laga Ke Haisha (DLKH) in 2015. But not many know that she was also a part of the team's casting division auditioning girls for the part of Sandhya - the lead role of a confidently, body-positive, overweight girl from North India. 

Bhumi revealed that the team had auditioned close to 250 girls before they zeroed in on her to play the part because she worked hard towards nailing her auditions!
 
Bhumi added, “Honestly, I never had that thought about it. I was dedicated to my job and I am a very honest person and take a lot of pride in saying that. I was so dedicated to what I was doing that there wasn’t once that I thought, ‘Oh, I can do that better’. But what I was doing simultaneously while conducting those auditions, was that I was playing those parts, sometimes I was a 6-year-old child or an aged woman trying to extract performance out of them.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

“So, everything was prep for me but the most weird time was when I was auditioning girls for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Because I was being auditioned simultaneously, I thought that am I being unfair to these girls in any way because we have an equal opportunity. I remember going upto Shanoo and saying – I feel like maybe unknowingly I am not being fair to them. We auditioned 200-250 girls for the part and I didn’t get the part so easy," Bhumi Pednekar said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi says her director Sharat Kataria was very thorough before choosing her for the part. She said, “I really had to prove my mettle and Sharad my director was a little tough on me because he didn’t want to take me just because I was a YRF employee. He wanted someone who belonged to that world of the script. I was nowhere close.”
 
“I am a Bombay born and bred girl and for me transforming into a time in early 90s when globalization hadn’t really hit, my Hindi was pretty urban and I really had to prove myself. After 4 months of rigorous auditioning, he told me that I got the part. I can say it with a lot of pride that I really, really worked hard and it took me 6 years of working behind the camera to get my first film!," she added.

 

 

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarDum Laga Ke HaishaBhumi Pednekar filmsAyushmann Khurrana
